Governor Mark Dayton Collapses During State of the State

Last night, about 50 minutes into his annual State of the State address, Governor Mark Dayton paused, took a sip of water, slurred through some words, then collapsed in front of a packed House chamber. A few state legislators, who are also doctors, as well as some EMTs, rushed to his aid. After about five minutes, he was awake and coherent before being taken to a room in the back. Although the cause is not known, staffers are blaming overheating and dehydration. He expected to be just fine.

– Ross

[KSTP-TV]