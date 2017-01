Two weeks from now, on Feb 4th, the third movie in the “Ring” movie series comes out. To promote their film, Paramount Pictures staged a very elaborate prank in a real electronics store in New York. When people come in to look at a wall of televisions, all of the screens suddenly flicker to the girl from the film. The only thing? One of the TVs wasn’t a TV. It was a screen that rolled up, allowing a REAL Samara to climb creepily ‘out of the screen’ terrifying would be customers.

– Ross

[Uproxx]