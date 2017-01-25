The Woman With a 59″ Butt

Courtney Barnes has an obsession with using plastic surgery to inflate the size of her ass. The injections are illegal, but at the time, she did not seem to care. Now, she’s suffering from side effects from the injections, and seeking help from an ACTUAL doctor to get her ass shrunk.

No word if she’ll go through with it, since her livelihood depends on it. He ass is the major draw for her Instagram account, which has more than 420,000 followers.

All I have to say is… DAMN. That girl’s got back.

– Ross