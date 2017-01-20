Help out Brotherhood!!!
Help out Brotherhood!!!
It looks like a scene from The Matrix…
Rise up Atlanta!! WHOOOOO!!!
TIMBER!!!!
I see nothing wrong with this…
Taste the pavement…
Two gators in the water!!!
They say to do what you know… And they know crotches.
I heard that he enjoys traveling, but this is ridiculous!!!
Listen. Text. Win!
We’re giving away passes to Northern Invasion four times a day, all damn week!
May 3 at First Ave
March 10 at First Ave
The legendary receiver may not have enjoyed his time in Minnesota.
Could Minnesota be a .500 team in 2017?
Minnesota is still in contention but would need a massive second half.
Take an in-depth look at how the Vikings’ offense performed.
Plus, the guys discuss their early mock drafts.
Get up to date with all the hot stove happenings.
Also, find out which former teammate of Sage’s was the crabbiest.
The Timberwolves had their three-game winning streak snapped against Dallas.
Who is the Pioneer Press beat writer putting through to the Hall?
Sage and Sam also wonder about why the Giants are partying in South Beach before a playoff game.
How many one night stands have we on the morning show had? Not to get too specific, but more than zero and less than 100. Yea, we dirty like that…
Lisa Lampanelli is coming to town soon, so we talked a little bit with her about Trump, not having sex for years at a time, and her time on Celebrity Apprentice.
If you were fixin’ up a batch of roadkill soup, what flattened little critters would you throw in there?
When’s the last time you slept in a bed with a family member; like your mom? For one guy in his 30s, it was probably last week. And that makes us feel a little creeped out
Remember those lists of hottest guys & girls that you made in middle school? As you move into the corporate world, things don’t really change a whole lot…
The Buffalo Bills have a new head coach, and through a series of overly complicated familial connection, he’s connected to Ross. A textbook lame claim to fame.