You see? This is why you can’t trust chicks…
You see? This is why you can’t trust chicks…
The little thing never even said thank you… But I hear he did tweet about it…
They need to recut the entire movie like this.
Honestly, it looks fake… Like Steve Martin.
Just lock yourself in the bathroom until they’re 18. They’ll survive.
It doesn’t look like he’s hung like one…
Not for those who get offended easily…
The faceplant is the best one…
This is their commercial?? You’ve got to be kitten me!!!
We’re giving away passes to Northern Invasion four times a day, all damn week!
May 3 at First Ave
March 10 at First Ave
February 27 at The Orpheum
Plus, read up on what propelled Minnesota to two road wins.
The Timberwolves’ chronic issues in crunch time continue.
The Loons brought back two of their own to star in the team’s first season.
The Gophers earned their first Big 10 road win in two years.
Sage and Sam also wonder about why the Giants are partying in South Beach before a playoff game.
Will the Twins get their slugging second baseman back?
Where do the Vikings go from here?
Sam Ekstrom and Sage Rosenfels speculate.
Get caught up with the latest in gaming!
How are Vikings fans reacting to the team’s collapse?
Electrical engineering has evolved a lot in the past 50 years. Could someone please tell that to Nick and Wappel?
When you don’t recognize a Minnesota hockey legend, you could end up treating him very unfairly. Just like one of our old employees did to North Stars great Brian Bellows
No, it’s not Pour Some Shook Up Ramen. This is why the internet has sites dedicated to song lyrics. So you don’t screw them up!
Ali showed up to work with a black eye. How did it happen? Not the way you think. After all she has ‘weak bones.’
Steven takes a hiatus from his hiatus to record a special bonus episode!
If given the choice between Ross & Wappel, and being told that only one of them is a virgin, and knowing nothing else… Could you pick out which one? Nick & Josh think it’s harder than you would think