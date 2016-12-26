Loud & Local: December 25, 2016

Exclusively featuring local artists and bands, Loud & Local can be heard every Sunday night at 9pm only on 93X and 93X.com.

Want your band’s music to be heard on Loud & Local? Fill out the band submission form and we’ll get in touch with you if/when your music is selected to be played on an upcoming episode.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2016

Denim Matriarch / “St. Vitus”

July Fighter / “Santa Claus Is Coming For You”

Names to Faces / “Cease Desire”

Phil Berbig / “Why Am I Alone / Silent Night”

BREECH / “Redemption”

Phoenix Philosophy / “Fatally Yours”

Bob Dylan / “Must Be Santa”

Missed Connections / “Mountain”

Chainsnap / “Break It”

Smell My Pillow / “Blue Christmas”

BRÜDER / “Verrucosa”

Tom Hipps / “Early On One Christmas Morn”