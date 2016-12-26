Loud & Local: December 25, 2016

Exclusively featuring local artists and bands, Loud & Local can be heard every Sunday night at 9pm only on 93X and 93X.com.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2016
July Fighter / “Santa Claus Is Coming For You”
Names to Faces / “Cease Desire”
Phil Berbig / “Why Am I Alone / Silent Night”
Phoenix Philosophy / “Fatally Yours”
Missed Connections / “Mountain”
Smell My Pillow / “Blue Christmas”
Tom Hipps / “Early On One Christmas Morn”