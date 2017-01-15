The Pit Recap: January 14, 2017

What should we be playing? Do you have a few song suggestions?
  • Refused – “New Noise” from The Shape of Punk to Come (1998)
  • Megadeth – “Holy War…Punishment Due” from Rust In Peace (1990)
  • Beartooth – “Hatee” from Aggressive (2016)
  • Demon Hunter – “Cold Winter Sun” from Outlive (2017)
  • Pantera – “The Great Southern Trendkill” from The Great Southern Trendkill (1996)
  • Dillinger Escape Plan – “Milk Lizard” from Ire Works (2007)
  • Young Legionnaire – “Twin Victory” from Crisis Works (2011)
  • A Perfect Circle – “Judith” from Mer de Noms (2000)
  • Comeback Kid – “Wake the Dead” from Wake the Dead (2005)
  • Bring Me the Horizon – “Shadow Moses” from Sempiternal (2013)
  • Slayer – “Raining Blood” from Reign In Blood (1986)
  • Dethklok – “Bloodrocuted” from  The Dethalbum (2007)
  • Baroness – “Take My Bones Away” from Yellow and Green (2012)
  • Avenged Sevenfold – “Beast & the Harlot” from City of Evil (2005)
  • Converge – “Dark Horse” from Axe to Fall (2009) 
  • Lamb of God – “Laid to Rest” from Ashes of the Wake (2004)
  • Slipknot – “Spit It Out” from Slipknot (1999)
  • Whitechapel – “Elitest Ones” from Mark of the Blade (2016)
  • After the Burial – “Your Troubles Will Cease and Fortune Will Smile Upon You” from In Dreams (2010)
  • Soil – “Halo” from Scars (2011)
  • Red Desert – “Older No Wiser” from Damned By Fate (2012)
  • Amen – “Coma America” from Amen (1999)
  • Carcass – “Heartwork” from Heartwork (1993)
  • Alice In Chains – “Bleed the Freak” from Facelift (1990)

