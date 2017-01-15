The Pit Recap: January 14, 2017

What should we be playing? Do you have a few song suggestions?

Email us HERE and follow the simple instructions!

Refused – “New Noise” from The Shape of Punk to Come (1998)

– “New Noise” from The Shape of Punk to Come (1998) Megadeth – “Holy War…Punishment Due” from Rust In Peace (1990)

– “Holy War…Punishment Due” from Rust In Peace (1990) Beartooth – “Hatee” from Aggressive (2016)

– “Hatee” from Aggressive (2016) Demon Hunter – “Cold Winter Sun” from Outlive (2017)

– “Cold Winter Sun” from Outlive (2017) Pantera – “The Great Southern Trendkill” from The Great Southern Trendkill (1996)

– “The Great Southern Trendkill” from The Great Southern Trendkill (1996) Dillinger Escape Plan – “Milk Lizard” from Ire Works (2007)

– “Milk Lizard” from Ire Works (2007) Young Legionnaire – “Twin Victory” from Crisis Works (2011)

– “Twin Victory” from Crisis Works (2011) A Perfect Circle – “Judith” from Mer de Noms (2000)

– “Judith” from Mer de Noms (2000) Comeback Kid – “Wake the Dead” from Wake the Dead (2005)

– “Wake the Dead” from Wake the Dead (2005) Bring Me the Horizon – “Shadow Moses” from Sempiternal (2013)

– “Shadow Moses” from Sempiternal (2013) Slayer – “Raining Blood” from Reign In Blood (1986)

– “Raining Blood” from Reign In Blood (1986) Dethklok – “Bloodrocuted” from The Dethalbum (2007)

– “Bloodrocuted” from The Dethalbum (2007) Baroness – “Take My Bones Away” from Yellow and Green (2012)

– “Take My Bones Away” from Yellow and Green (2012) Avenged Sevenfold – “Beast & the Harlot” from City of Evil (2005)

“Beast & the Harlot” from City of Evil (2005) Converge – “Dark Horse” from Axe to Fall (2009)

– “Dark Horse” from Axe to Fall (2009) Lamb of God – “Laid to Rest” from Ashes of the Wake (2004)

– “Laid to Rest” from Ashes of the Wake (2004) Slipknot – “Spit It Out” from Slipknot (1999)

– “Spit It Out” from Slipknot (1999) Whitechapel – “Elitest Ones” from Mark of the Blade (2016)

“Elitest Ones” from Mark of the Blade (2016) After the Burial – “Your Troubles Will Cease and Fortune Will Smile Upon You” from In Dreams (2010)

– “Your Troubles Will Cease and Fortune Will Smile Upon You” from In Dreams (2010) Soil – “Halo” from Scars (2011)

– “Halo” from Scars (2011) Red Desert – “Older No Wiser” from Damned By Fate (2012)

“Older No Wiser” from Damned By Fate (2012) Amen – “Coma America” from Amen (1999)

“Coma America” from Amen (1999) Carcass – “Heartwork” from Heartwork (1993)

“Heartwork” from Heartwork (1993) Alice In Chains – “Bleed the Freak” from Facelift (1990)

