The Pit Recap: January 14, 2017

What should we be playing? Do you have a few song suggestions?
- Refused – “New Noise” from The Shape of Punk to Come (1998)
- Megadeth – “Holy War…Punishment Due” from Rust In Peace (1990)
- Beartooth – “Hatee” from Aggressive (2016)
- Demon Hunter – “Cold Winter Sun” from Outlive (2017)
- Pantera – “The Great Southern Trendkill” from The Great Southern Trendkill (1996)
- Dillinger Escape Plan – “Milk Lizard” from Ire Works (2007)
- Young Legionnaire – “Twin Victory” from Crisis Works (2011)
- A Perfect Circle – “Judith” from Mer de Noms (2000)
- Comeback Kid – “Wake the Dead” from Wake the Dead (2005)
- Bring Me the Horizon – “Shadow Moses” from Sempiternal (2013)
- Slayer – “Raining Blood” from Reign In Blood (1986)
- Dethklok – “Bloodrocuted” from The Dethalbum (2007)
- Baroness – “Take My Bones Away” from Yellow and Green (2012)
- Avenged Sevenfold – “Beast & the Harlot” from City of Evil (2005)
- Converge – “Dark Horse” from Axe to Fall (2009)
- Lamb of God – “Laid to Rest” from Ashes of the Wake (2004)
- Slipknot – “Spit It Out” from Slipknot (1999)
- Whitechapel – “Elitest Ones” from Mark of the Blade (2016)
- After the Burial – “Your Troubles Will Cease and Fortune Will Smile Upon You” from In Dreams (2010)
- Soil – “Halo” from Scars (2011)
- Red Desert – “Older No Wiser” from Damned By Fate (2012)
- Amen – “Coma America” from Amen (1999)
- Carcass – “Heartwork” from Heartwork (1993)
- Alice In Chains – “Bleed the Freak” from Facelift (1990)
